Tommy Breslin: Cliftonville devastated as club legend dies

Tommy Breslin last took charge of Cliftonville in 2017

Former Cliftonville manager and club legend Tommy Breslin has died.

The club said on Wednesday evening it is "devastated" to learn of the "sudden and untimely death" of their former player and manager. He was 58.

Breslin led the Reds to eight trophies in a glorious four-year spell including back-to-back Irish Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014.

He also took temporary charge at Solitude in April 2017 after Gerard Lyttle's departure from the club.

A combative and tenacious midfielder, Breslin cemented legendary status at Cliftonville as a manager.

After taking charge in 2011, he ended the club's 15-year wait for a league title in 2013, a title they successfully defended the following season.

Three League Cups, two County Antrim Shields and a Charity Shield also came to Solitude during Breslin's reign, which ended when he stood down in September 2015.

He answered the club's call less than two years later when Gerard Lyttle resigned, taking charge in April 2017 for the remainder of the season.

