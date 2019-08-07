Layton Ndukwu: Southend sign forward on loan after he signs two-year Leicester deal

Layton Ndukwu
Layton Ndukwu is yet to make a first-team appearance for Leicester City

Forward Layton Ndukwu has joined Southend United on a season-long loan after signing a new two-year contract with Leicester City.

The 20-year-old winger is a former England under-17 international and has risen up through Leicester's academy.

"It's good foundations for the start of my professional career," Ndukwu told the Blues club website.

"I need a fresh challenge to kick-start my professional career and I hope to make the most of the opportunity."

Manager Kevin Bond added: "He's somebody who can beat a player, somebody who can do something different, create and he offers pace."

