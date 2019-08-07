David Luiz: Chelsea defender among transfer targets for Arsenal

David Luiz has made more than 150 Premier League appearances for Chelsea across two spells at the club

A move for Chelsea's David Luiz is among the deals Arsenal are working on as they bid to sign a centre-back.

Luiz, who is is under contract until 2021, did not take part in first-team training with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was present at their Cobham base and did not refuse to do anything - but was not involved with the main group.

Arsenal open the new Premier League season at Newcastle on Sunday, while Chelsea visit Manchester United.