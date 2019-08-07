Brice Samba: Nottingham Forest sign goalkeeper from French side Caen

Brice Samba made 44 appearances for French Ligue 2 club Caen last season

Championship side Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Brice Samba from French Ligue 2 club Caen for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who began his career with Le Havre before moving to Marseille, has signed a four-year contract with the Reds.

Samba made 49 appearances and kept 15 clean sheets during his two seasons with Caen.

His arrival means Forest now have five senior goalkeepers on their books.

On-loan Manchester City keeper Arijanet Muric started on his debut for the Reds last week and allowed a shot from Kyle Edwards to slip through his grasp in the 2-1 opening-day defeat by West Brom.

Jordan Smith was on the bench, while Costel Pantilimon and Luke Steele, who were first and second-choice preferences at the City Ground last season, were left out of the match-day squad.

