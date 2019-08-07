Josh Cullen: Charlton Athletic re-sign West Ham midfielder on loan

Josh Cullen played the full match as Charlton beat Sunderland 2-1 in the League One play-off final in May

Championship side Charlton Athletic have re-signed West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 32 appearances for the Addicks last season as Lee Bowyer's side were promoted from League One via the play-offs.

Cullen, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, has featured nine times for the Hammers since making his debut in the Europa League in July 2015.

"I'm pleased to have someone with Josh's ability," Bowyer said.

"We saw how much he improved last year and what he brought to our team."

