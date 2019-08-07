Ji So-yun: South Korea midfielder extends Chelsea Women contract

Ji So-Yun in action for South Korea
Ji So-yun featured in all three of South Korea's games at this summer's World Cup as they went out at the group stage

South Korea international Ji So-yun has extended her deal with Women's Super League club Chelsea Women until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old midfielder has scored 56 goals in 136 appearances since joining the Blues in 2014.

"We have a massive challenge ahead of us to make sure that we win trophies and qualify for the Champions League again," she told the club website.

"We need to be more clinical in front of goal and finish our chances."

