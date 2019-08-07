Ibrahim Amadou: Norwich sign Sevilla midfielder on loan

Ibrahim Amadou joined Sevilla from Lillie in July 2018

Norwich have made their fifth signing of the summer by bringing in Sevilla's Ibrahim Amadou on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The defensive midfielder, 26, joins fellow loanees, winger Patrick Roberts and goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

Josip Drmic also arrived at Carrow Road on a free transfer, while right-back Sam Byram signed from West Ham for £750k on a four-year deal in July.

"It is a dream to play in the Premier League," Amadou said.

"I had interest from clubs in other countries, but my priority was to play in the Premier League."

Amadou joins the Canaries after a year at La Liga side Sevilla, where he made 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

