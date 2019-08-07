Danny Welbeck: Former Arsenal striker set for Watford move

Danny Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal making 142 appearances

Watford are close to concluding a deal for out-of-contract England striker Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck, 28, left Arsenal after five years at the club this summer.

The Hornets believe Welbeck, who has 42 England caps and was part of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad, can have a major impact providing he can stay fit.

He was restricted to 14 appearances for Arsenal last season after signing from Manchester United in 2014.

The Manchester-born forward did not play after suffering an ankle injury during a Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon in November.

Welbeck also made 142 appearances in six years at Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in 2013, before joining Arsenal for £16m where he scored 16 times.