Victor Camarasa: Crystal Palace set to sign Real Betis midfielder on loan

Victor Camarasa (centre) scored five goals for Cardiff during a loan spell last season

Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa is set to have a medical at Crystal Palace before a season-long loan move.

Palace will have the option to buy the former Spain Under-21 international for £15m when his loan period ends.

Camarasa, 25, spent last season at Cardiff City, scoring five goals in 35 appearances as the Bluebirds were relegated from the Premier League.

He joined La Liga side Betis in 2017 after coming through the youth ranks at Levante in 2017.