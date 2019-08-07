Isaac Vassell: Cardiff City target Birmingham City striker

Isaac Vassell (left) takes on Cardiff's Lee Peltier in a 2017 Championship fixture

Cardiff City are looking to beat Championship rivals to the signing of Birmingham City forward Isaac Vassell.

Luton Town and Swansea City are both believed to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Vassell was withdrawn from the Birmingham squad to face Portsmouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday with manager Pep Clotet admitting a move was close.

Cardiff are keen to add to their attacking options before Thursday's transfer deadline.