Adrienne Jordan: Birmingham City Women sign American defender

Adrienne Jordan can play in a number of positions, including full-back and on the wing

Birmingham City Women have signed American defender Adrienne Jordan.

The 25-year-old - who can play at full-back or as a winger - spent last season with Italian club Atalanta.

Jordan has made appearances for Colorado Pride, Chicago Red Stars, Ostersunds DFF and IB Vestmannaeyja and represented the USA at Under-23 level.

She lifted the Women's Cup Championship in her debut season for IBV in Iceland in 2017, playing 43 games during her two years there.

Birmingham have not disclosed the length of Jordan's deal.

