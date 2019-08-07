Christian Eriksen: Man Utd hold talks with Tottenham midfielder but think he favours La Liga move

Christian Eriksen joined Spurs for £12.5m from Dutch side Ajax in 2013

Manchester United have held talks with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen but believe he wants to move to Spain.

Eriksen, 27, has scored 66 goals in 277 appearances for Spurs, but said in June he might be keen on a new challenge.

United have halted discussions with the Dane, who has one year left on his Tottenham contract and has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Old Trafford club have spent £140m this summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

United remain in talks with other potential targets, but the Premier League transfer window closes at 17:00 BST so they acknowledge the chance of completing any more deals is not high.