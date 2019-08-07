Taiwo Awoniyi: Liverpool's Nigerian striker joins Mainz on loan

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, Nigeria

Liverpool and Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi
Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi is yet to play a senior competitive game for Liverpool

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been sent on loan for a sixth time by English Premier League club Liverpool since he joined them in 2015.

This time he will spend the season with German Bundesliga side Mainz.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to play a competitive game for Liverpool, spent last season at Belgian side Mouscron, scoring 14 goals in 38 appearances.

In April, he admitted his inability to get a UK work permit could derail his hopes of playing for Liverpool.

His first loan stint was at German second-tier club FSV Frankfurt in the 2015/16 campaign then Dutch side NEC Nijmegen the following season in order to attract interest from national selectors and gain a work permit.

For non-EU players to be granted a work permit, they must demonstrate they are an international player of "the highest calibre."

This means they must have played in 75% of a Fifa top-50 ranked national team's matches over the previous two years.

Awoniyi, who helped his country win the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, is currently part of Nigeria's under-23 side vying for a ticket to the 2020 Olympics football event in Tokyo.

After representing the country at all levels, the product of Imperial Academy - owned by former Nigeria midfielder Seyi Olofinjana - is still hoping for a chance at senior level.

He played at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand, netting twice and then helped Nigeria win the 2015 African Under-23 Championship in Senegal.

However he missed out on playing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

