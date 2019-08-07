Middlesbrough sign Charlton's Anfernee Dijksteel for undisclosed fee

Anfernee Dijksteel was part of the Charlton side who won promotion to the Championship in May

Middlesbrough have signed Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel from Championship rivals Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The former Netherlands Under-20 international, 22, has left Lee Bowyer's Addicks to sign for Jonathan Woodgate's Boro on a three-year deal.

"Anfernee is another young player who fits the mould of what we want at this club," said Boro head coach Woodgate.

"He's the type of footballer I like. He gets forward and back. Very athletic."

"Letting Anfernee go was a decision made by the footballing staff," said Bowyer. "It was a tough decision for us but it is a good deal for the club."

Dijksteel, Boro's fourth signing of the summer transfer window, made the last of his 59 appearances for Charlton in their opening day 2-1 win at Blackburn.

Middlesbrough began the season with a 3-3 draw at Luton on Friday night.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.