Middlesbrough sign Charlton's Anfernee Dijksteel for undisclosed fee
- From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have signed Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel from Championship rivals Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.
The former Netherlands Under-20 international, 22, has left Lee Bowyer's Addicks to sign for Jonathan Woodgate's Boro on a three-year deal.
"Anfernee is another young player who fits the mould of what we want at this club," said Boro head coach Woodgate.
"He's the type of footballer I like. He gets forward and back. Very athletic."
"Letting Anfernee go was a decision made by the footballing staff," said Bowyer. "It was a tough decision for us but it is a good deal for the club."
Dijksteel, Boro's fourth signing of the summer transfer window, made the last of his 59 appearances for Charlton in their opening day 2-1 win at Blackburn.
Middlesbrough began the season with a 3-3 draw at Luton on Friday night.
