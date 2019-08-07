Kieran Tierney: Arsenal and Celtic reach deal for Scotland full-back

Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney is nearing a return to full training after having double hernia surgery

Celtic and Arsenal have agreed a Scottish transfer record fee of £25m for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Premier League club have already had two bids rejected by the Scottish champions but a deal has been struck for the 22-year-old.

Tierney will now travel south to discuss personal terms ahead of the English top-flight transfer window closing at 17:00 BST on Thursday.

He last played for Celtic on 4 May due to injury.

Speaking immediately after Celtic's 1-1 draw away to Cluj in Champions League qualifying, Parkhead manager Neil Lennon said: "I don't know anything. I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me [if Arsenal came back in for the player].

"If he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes. He's an outstanding talent and a great kid."

