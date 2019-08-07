Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls defender 'disrespectful'

France defender Laurent Koscielny has left Arsenal after nine years at the north London club

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has described former Gunners captain Laurent Koscielny as "disrespectful" for the nature of his social media video unveiling at Bordeaux.

In the clip, Koscielny, who left Emirates Stadium after nine years on Tuesday, pulls off an Arsenal shirt to reveal his new team's top underneath.

The 33-year-old defender refused to travel on Arsenal's pre-season tour and made it clear he wanted to leave.

Wright said Koscielny's actions "hurt".

Directly addressing former France centre-back Koscielny, ex-England striker Wright posted on social media: "You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after nine years.

"Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it's worth it in the long run."

Koscielny has later posted a statement on Instagram explaining his decision to join Ligue 1 Bordeaux in a £4.6m deal.

He describes his return to his homeland as a "turning point" in his life "as a player, man and family man".

"My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my team-mates, my coach.

"However, I hope you can understand, and in any case I cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal.

"I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the Bordeaux."

From Arsenal fans and journalists to former players and celebrity supporters, plenty of people have been airing their thoughts on Koscielny's move on social media.

Former Gunners forward Eniola Aluko posted her agreement with Wright, while comedian Jack Whitehall - an Arsenal fan - tweeted his own witty response...