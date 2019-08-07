Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kent, Rangers, Tierney, Hearts, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Cluj boss Dan Petrescu claims he came "very close" to becoming Celtic manager before the appointment of Ronny Deila in 2014. Petrescu says the Scottish champions made him "a good offer" but he did not want to leave Dinamo Moscow, where he was coaching at the time. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard's hopes of bringing Ryan Kent back to Ibrox hang in the balance after Leeds United launched a late attempt to buy the winger before the English transfer deadline at 17:00 BST on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Rangers have vowed to offer greater protection to their female players, saying they were targeted for abuse by Celtic fans' group, the Green Brigade, in Sunday's match. The Ibrox club claim players were subjected to sectarian and misogynistic insults throughout the game. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Kieran Tierney could make a return to full training next week as he recuperates from a double hernia operation. Lennon expects Arsenal to return with a third and final bid before the English transfer window shuts. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Lennon refused to buy Petrescu's claims that Cluj need a miracle to sink Celtic, saying his team face "a tough tie" against the Romanians. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are lining up a loan move for Bristol City defender Zac Vyner. Derek McInnes has been looking for defensive cover with Ash Taylor sidelined with a hamstring problem. (The Times, print edition, Daily Record)

Hearts are sweating over the fitness of John Souttar after the defender underwent a scan on Tuesday. The 22-year-old limped off just 39 minutes into Hearts' 3-2 loss at Aberdeen on Sunday following an ankle knock. (Capital City Press)

Hibernian defender Tom James could face Rangers on Sunday after scans confirmed he avoided serious injury against St Mirren. James was forced off in Saturday's 1-0 win after a heavy tackle from Ilkay Durmus, which boss Paul Heckingbottom described as "shocking", "horrific", and worthy of a red card. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland centre Huw Jones reveals he turned down a lucrative move to Leicester Tigers last term to keep alive his Rugby World Cup dream. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)