McCarthy joined Everton from Wigan for £13m in 2013

Crystal Palace are close to completing the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy from Everton for £3m.

The 28-year-old travelled to London on Tuesday night and is due to have a medical and finalise personal terms on Wednesday.

He has a year left on his Everton contract.

McCarthy has made 133 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Wigan six years ago, scoring six goals.