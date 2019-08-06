Liam Burt: Celtic sign midfielder after Rangers release and target first-team

Liam Burt goes close for Celtic Under-21s against Queen's Park

Celtic have signed midfielder Liam Burt after his release by Rangers and believe the 20-year-old can break into the first team within two years.

The Scotland Under-21 international was a substitute three times while Mark Warburton was manager at Ibrox.

But he has not featured since December 2016 and has since been on loan to Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

Burt, who was part of the Celtic academy before joining their city rivals, has signed a two-year contract.

"He will be part of the Celtic reserve squad under the guidance of Tommy McIntyre and will be looking to push through towards the first team during the next two years," Celtic stated.

Burt made a swift debut for the Celtic's colts side, coming on as a 73rd-minute substitute shortly after Queen's Park equalised in their 2-2 draw in the Scottish Challenge Cup first round and scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

But, who made his Rangers debut came at the age of 17, made 19 appearances, four of them starts, for Dumbarton as they were relegated from the Championship in 2018.

He went on to play 10 times the following season for Alloa, who had beaten the Sons in the play-off to win promotion, starting three times.