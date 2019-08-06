Europa League: 'We stuck to our gameplan' - Linfield skipper Mulgrew

Linfield skipper Mulgrew said it was 'a proud night for the club'

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew said "sticking to their gameplan" was key to his side earning a 2-1 comeback win over Montenegrin champions FK Sutjeska.

Two Kirk Millar goals ensured the Blues go into next week's second leg of their Europa League third round qualifying tie in Belfast with a one-goal lead.

"The way we defended and worked as a unit was excellent, especially after conceding an early goal," said Mulgrew.

"We did ourselves and everyone connected with the club proud."

"To get an away win is fantastic but there is still the second leg to play," added Mulgrew.

Damir Kojasevic had given the hosts the lead with an expertly executed free-kick from outside the box in the 11th minute but Millar struck seven minutes before the interval and again 20 minutes into the second half to give his side a crucial lead heading into part two of the tie.

'Fantastic night for the club'

"It's a fantastic night for us and a fantastic result for the club but it's vitally important that we don't get carried away," continued the Linfield skipper.

"We have to recover and be ready for the start of the defence of our league title against Institute on Saturday, then we will turn our attention to the second leg next Tuesday night.

"Even when we went behind we stuck to our gameplan and what we had been asked to do, we continued to believe in each other.

"The threat of the pace of Shayne Lavery caused them problems and I got the impression that they were frightened of what was in behind them.

"Our first goal came at a good time for us and gave us even more confidence to continue with the gameplan we had and carry out our jobs.

"Kirk's second was a superb finish. Their goalkeeper is big in stature and it was a tough chance but Kirk made it look very, very easy.

"He managed to get the ball over the keeper and that gave us something to hold onto and something to fight for."