EFL Trophy: Manchester United and Chelsea under-21s win opening games

Ethan Laird is yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester United

Manchester United Under-21s won their first ever Leasing.com Trophy game as they beat League One club Rotherham.

Second-half goals from Ethan Laird and Largie Ramazani were enough to give the Red Devils victory at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Chelsea Under-21s opened the group stage with a 3-2 win at Swindon Town.

The Robins fought back to make it 2-2 after Tino Anjorin scored a brace for the Blues, but Charlie Brown's strike gave the visitors the three points.

Anjorin scored twice in the space of four first-half minutes to put Chelsea 2-0 up just after the quarter-hour, but Daniel Ballard headed home two minutes later to halve the arrears.

Adam May struck from the edge of the box to level the scores two minutes into the second half before Brown thrashed into the roof of the net from 12 yards out on the hour mark for the decisive goal.

Chelsea's youngsters made the semi-finals of the competition in 2017-18, while United have entered the tournament for the first time.

The pair are among 16 teams invited from category one academies, who have joined the 48 League One and League Two clubs in the competition.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, who came off the bench in two Premier League games last season, captained a United XI which included Tahith Chong, who has featured in four first-team matches this year.