Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks focused on new season after 'difficult' Champions League final loss

Winks rose through the junior ranks at his boyhood club Tottenham to become a first-team regular

Harry Winks says his focus is fully on the new season after the disappointment of ending last season with defeat in the Champions League final.

The Tottenham midfielder started in Madrid but goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win.

"It was really difficult," said Winks, whose side were contesting a first European final for 35 years.

"The worst thing about it is the season then finishes so you can't go out the following week and get a win."

However, Winks, 23, added: "As disappointing as it was it was an incredible run for us. You come back in pre-season and you are focused on the new season."

While the campaign ended on disappointing note the season as a whole was a positive one for Winks as he made 41 appearances for Tottenham, the most the academy graduate has made since making his Premier League debut in 2016.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily, Winks added: "I had a bit of a run the season before last. It was a good run for me, there was a lot of injury at the time and I had the opportunity to get in and play a lot of games. That is when I felt I was part of the team.

"My long term ambition is to be able to stay in the team, be a regular for Tottenham, try and improve as much as I can and hopefully take this club to the next level."

'I need to add goals to my game'

Winks has made 104 appearances for Spurs since breaking into the team three years ago and has impressed with his composure and passing ability.

He has, though, only scored two goals for the senior team and that is an area of his game he is looking to improve.

He added: "It is something I need to work on, especially shots on target and getting the opportunity to score.

"It is something I need to add to my game because it could be valuable to the team."

'Ndombele can help us push on'

Potentially playing alongside Winks in midfield this season is summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who joined for a club record £53.8m from Lyon.

The 22-year-old made his home debut on Sunday as Tottenham lost to Inter Milan on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

"He has come in and done really, really well," said Winks.

"It is difficult coming from a different league and not speaking the language well but his football has done the talking. He is an excellent addition and a great guy to have in the dressing room.

"Hopefully he can take the club to another level and help us push on."