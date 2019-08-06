Jason Puncheon becomes Pafos' 'greatest transfer' in history after joining Cypriot side

Puncheon spent five years at Crystal Palace from 2014 until 2019

Former Southampton and Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has joined Cypriot side Pafos FC, with the club heralding the signing as "the greatest transfer" in their history.

The 33-year-old has joined on a free transfer after leaving Palace, signing a two-year deal.

"Jason David Ian Puncheon - brilliant also on both wings of the attack," a club statement read.

"This is one of the most important transfers in Cypriot football."

Puncheon, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield from Palace, added: "I am honoured to be joining Pafos FC.

"I believe the club has big potential and I am happy to become a part of the team and will work hard to bring Pafos to new successes."