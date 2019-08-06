Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
St. Mirren U211East Kilbride0

St. Mirren U21 v East Kilbride

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St. Mirren U21

  • 26Lyness
  • 4McAllister
  • 5McBrearty
  • 3Glover
  • 2Grant
  • 6Erhahon
  • 8Gray
  • 11Breadner
  • 9Jamieson
  • 10Jack
  • 7Reilly

Substitutes

  • 1Wilson
  • 12Baker
  • 14Girvan
  • 15Potter
  • 16Frew
  • 17Henderson
  • 18McCaw

East Kilbride

  • 1McGinley
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Brownlie
  • 5Bell
  • 3Coll
  • 7Weir
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Holmes
  • 11Woods
  • 9MacPherson
  • 10Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 12Sinnamon
  • 14Winter
  • 15Carmichael
  • 16Brady
  • 17Malcolm
  • 18Paton
  • 25Sanderson
Referee:
Jordan Paterson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt. Mirren U21Away TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

