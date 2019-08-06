Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock U21
-
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
- 1McKenzie
- 2Cennerazzo
- 4Carstairs
- 5Ashe
- 3Linton
- 7Husband
- 6Reilly
- 8McKirdy
- 11Mutch
- 10Philp
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 12Cargill
- 14Campbell
- 15Dodd
- 16Ritchie
- 21Jardine
Kilmarnock U21
- 1LyleBooked at 37mins
- 2McCracken
- 4Barlow
- 5Lynch
- 3McLevy
- 7Barr
- 6Ross
- 8Brindley
- 11McDonald
- 10Monk
- 9Cameron
Substitutes
- 12Walker
- 13Walker
- 14Warnock
- 15Deveney
- 16Sloan
- 17Russell
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamKilmarnock U21
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7