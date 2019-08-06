Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
Kelty Hearts2Kilmarnock U210

Kelty Hearts v Kilmarnock U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Cennerazzo
  • 4Carstairs
  • 5Ashe
  • 3Linton
  • 7Husband
  • 6Reilly
  • 8McKirdy
  • 11Mutch
  • 10Philp
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 12Cargill
  • 14Campbell
  • 15Dodd
  • 16Ritchie
  • 21Jardine

Kilmarnock U21

  • 1LyleBooked at 37mins
  • 2McCracken
  • 4Barlow
  • 5Lynch
  • 3McLevy
  • 7Barr
  • 6Ross
  • 8Brindley
  • 11McDonald
  • 10Monk
  • 9Cameron

Substitutes

  • 12Walker
  • 13Walker
  • 14Warnock
  • 15Deveney
  • 16Sloan
  • 17Russell
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamKilmarnock U21
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you