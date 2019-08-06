Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
Berwick0Rangers U212

Berwick Rangers v Rangers U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Waugh
  • 4Cook
  • 5Miller
  • 3Chalmers
  • 7Purves
  • 6BarrBooked at 35mins
  • 8Lumsden
  • 11Forster
  • 9Osei-Opoku
  • 10RoseBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 12Windram
  • 13Brian
  • 14Jack
  • 15Healy
  • 16Smith
  • 20Kidd

Rangers U21

  • 1Wright
  • 2Houston
  • 4Mayo
  • 5Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Grezda
  • 6Thomson
  • 8Barjonas
  • 11Kennedy
  • 9Awokoya-Mebude
  • 10McPake

Substitutes

  • 12Finlayson
  • 14Patterson
  • 15Balde
  • 16McKinnon
  • 17Miller
  • 18Lowry
  • 21McAdams
Referee:
Colin Whyte

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamRangers U21
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you