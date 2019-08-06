Berwick Rangers v Rangers U21
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 2Waugh
- 4Cook
- 5Miller
- 3Chalmers
- 7Purves
- 6BarrBooked at 35mins
- 8Lumsden
- 11Forster
- 9Osei-Opoku
- 10RoseBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 12Windram
- 13Brian
- 14Jack
- 15Healy
- 16Smith
- 20Kidd
Rangers U21
- 1Wright
- 2Houston
- 4Mayo
- 5Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 7Grezda
- 6Thomson
- 8Barjonas
- 11Kennedy
- 9Awokoya-Mebude
- 10McPake
Substitutes
- 12Finlayson
- 14Patterson
- 15Balde
- 16McKinnon
- 17Miller
- 18Lowry
- 21McAdams
- Referee:
- Colin Whyte
Match Stats
Home TeamBerwickAway TeamRangers U21
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6