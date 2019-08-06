Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
St. Johnstone U211Cove Rangers1

St. Johnstone U21 v Cove Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St. Johnstone U21

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Munro
  • 4Denham
  • 5Gordon
  • 3Smith
  • 6Gray
  • 11McFarlane
  • 8Ballantyne
  • 10Northcott
  • 7Hamilton
  • 9Struthers

Substitutes

  • 12Wills
  • 13Steele
  • 14MacFarlane
  • 15Rae
  • 16Walsh

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Kelly
  • 5Redford
  • 4Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 6Scully
  • 10Redman
  • 11MassonBooked at 22mins
  • 9Brown
  • 7Park

Substitutes

  • 12Megginson
  • 14Scott
  • 15Glass
  • 16Higgins
  • 17Ross
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamSt. Johnstone U21Away TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

