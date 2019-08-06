Livingston U21 v Formartine United
Line-ups
Livingston U21
- 40Maley
- 2Mack
- 5WilsonSubstituted forAndersonat 39'minutes
- 4Duncan
- 3McClung
- 8Watson
- 10Smith
- 37Henderson
- 6Rintoul
- 11Wylde
- 9Boubekri
Substitutes
- 1Murdoch
- 14Anderson
- 15Mbewe
Formartine United
- 1Main
- 2Crawford
- 4Clark
- 5McKeown
- 3Lawrence
- 7McGowan
- 6Mackintosh
- 8Strachan
- 11Greig
- 9Lisle
- 10Gethins
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Wood
- 15Lawson
- 16Anderson
- 21Watson
- Referee:
- Jordan Curran
Match Stats
Home TeamLivingston U21Away TeamFormartine United
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3