Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Hibernian U212Elgin3

Hibernian U21 v Elgin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Hibernian U21

  • 1Rae
  • 2Block
  • 4Porteous
  • 5Doig
  • 3Yeats
  • 7Galantes
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Slivka
  • 10Murray
  • 9Shaw
  • 11Gullan

Substitutes

  • 12Woods
  • 14Elder
  • 15Leddie
  • 16Hodge

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Spark
  • 7Willis
  • 6Dingwall
  • 8MacEwan
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9HesterBooked at 41mins
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Sopel
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Loveland
  • 16Cooper
  • 17Scott
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Dunn
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernian U21Away TeamElgin
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you