Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Brora Rangers1Aberdeen U210

Brora Rangers v Aberdeen U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

  • 1Malin
  • 2MacDonald
  • 4Williamson
  • 5Nicolson
  • 3MacDonald
  • 6Morrison
  • 8Gillespie
  • 11Wagenaar
  • 7Brindle
  • 9MacRae
  • 10Davidson

Substitutes

  • 12Campbell
  • 14Macleod
  • 15Docherty
  • 16MacLean
  • 17Mackay
  • 20Martin

Aberdeen U21

  • 1Jackson
  • 2Ramsay
  • 5Bollan
  • 6Turner
  • 3Robertson
  • 4Virtanen
  • 8Ross
  • 7Ross
  • 10Ruth
  • 11Antoniazzi
  • 9Dangana

Substitutes

  • 12Dalling
  • 14Shanks
  • 15Chesser
  • 16Linden
  • 17Hanratty
  • 18Barron
  • 20Ritchie
Referee:
Harry Bruce

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamAberdeen U21
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away3

