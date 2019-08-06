Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Albion1Heart of Midlothian U212

Albion Rovers v Heart of Midlothian U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Krones
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Wilson
  • 11Phillips
  • 6Morena
  • 8Graham
  • 7Gordon
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10ScallyBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14Fagan
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 19East

Heart of Midlothian U21

  • 1Doyle
  • 2Logan
  • 5PetkovBooked at 9mins
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3Baur
  • 11Henderson
  • 6Burns
  • 8Cochrane
  • 7Smith
  • 9Keena
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 13Stone
  • 14Currie
  • 15Ward
  • 16Makovora
  • 17McGill
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamHeart of Midlothian U21
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you