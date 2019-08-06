Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Fraserburgh1Ross County U211

Fraserburgh v Ross County U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Fraserburgh

  • 1Flinn
  • 2Davidson
  • 5Simpson
  • 3Combe
  • 4Cowie
  • 7Beagrie
  • 6Buchan
  • 8Young
  • 10Barbour
  • 9Hannar
  • 11Watt

Substitutes

  • 12Butcher
  • 14Cairns
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Barbour
  • 17Rae
  • 18West
  • 21Leask

Ross County U21

  • 1Dixon-Hodge
  • 2Kelly
  • 4Fraser
  • 5Murray
  • 3Reid
  • 7Keillor-Dunn
  • 6DraperBooked at 45mins
  • 8Gallagher
  • 11Hughes
  • 10Wallace
  • 9MacBeathBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 12Williamson
  • 14Grant
  • 15Macdonald
  • 16Mackenzie
  • 17Wright
  • 18Stephen
  • 19Goodall
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

Match Stats

Home TeamFraserburghAway TeamRoss County U21
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away8

