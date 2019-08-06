Fraserburgh v Ross County U21
-
Line-ups
Fraserburgh
- 1Flinn
- 2Davidson
- 5Simpson
- 3Combe
- 4Cowie
- 7Beagrie
- 6Buchan
- 8Young
- 10Barbour
- 9Hannar
- 11Watt
Substitutes
- 12Butcher
- 14Cairns
- 15Campbell
- 16Barbour
- 17Rae
- 18West
- 21Leask
Ross County U21
- 1Dixon-Hodge
- 2Kelly
- 4Fraser
- 5Murray
- 3Reid
- 7Keillor-Dunn
- 6DraperBooked at 45mins
- 8Gallagher
- 11Hughes
- 10Wallace
- 9MacBeathBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 12Williamson
- 14Grant
- 15Macdonald
- 16Mackenzie
- 17Wright
- 18Stephen
- 19Goodall
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane
Match Stats
Home TeamFraserburghAway TeamRoss County U21
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8