Champions League: Cluj's Dan Petrescu compares Celtic to Ajax but eyes shock win

Dan Petrescu (left) admires Celtic's style of play

Champions League third qualifying round: Cluj v Celtic Venue: Dr Constantin Radulescu Stadium, Cluj-Napoca Date: Wednesday, 6 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and BBC Sport online

Dan Petrescu thinks Celtic could replicate Ajax's Champions League success but hopes his Cluj side can halt them with "our best game ever".

Cluj host Neil Lennon's side in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Tuesday.

Ajax came through the qualifiers to reach the semi-finals last season.

"They were unbelievable and were a surprise and Celtic should try the same I think," Petrescu said. "If they get to the group stage, they'll do well."

The former Chelsea and Romania right-back believes his side are underdogs for the tie.

"It is not going to be easy, but sometimes miracles could happen - even Leicester winning the league and even Unirea Urziceni winning the league and then beating Glasgow Rangers 4-1 away," the head coach said. "I'm sure we need a perfect game in both legs."

Petrescu made nine changes to the team that defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in the previous round as Cluj eased aside Chindia Targoviste 4-1 on Saturday to stay level on points with Viitorul Constanta at the top of Liga 1 after four games.

"Our spirit is good," he said. "We have players of 34, 35, 36 years old who will start tomorrow and it is not easy for them to play three games in a week.

"They have experience, they know how to play and hopefully they can keep pace with the young players of Celtic."

Petrescu could not hide his admiration of a Celtic side who have beaten Sarajevo and Nomme Kalju in the Champions League before hammering St Johnstone 7-0 in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener.

"In official games, they have scored 19 goals," he said. "That is not easy - it doesn't matter who is the opposition.

"Maybe Sarajevo and the team from Estonia are not good compared to Cluj, but still they are champions of their country and Celtic destroyed them in both games."

The consensus is that Lennon's Celtic play a more direct style than they were under predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

However, Petrescu suggested: "They have something like the style of Ajax. They don't play long balls, play only short balls, pass all the time.

"They try to play good football and they have very good speed in midfield and attack - not only for goals but also to think.

"We have to make our best game ever and be fantastic in both games."