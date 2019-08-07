Joe Wollacott: Bristol City goalkeeper joins Forest Green Rovers on season's loan

Joe Wollacott first signed for Bristol City while still a schoolboy at the age of 13

Forest Green have signed goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on a season's loan from Championship side Bristol City.

Wollacott, 22, who was on loan at National League South side Gloucester City last season, will compete with Adam Smith and Lewis Thomas for the keeper's jersey at The New Lawn.

He also had a successful loan at Truro in 2017-18, helping the Cornish side to the National League South play-offs.

"Play-offs is the minimum expectation this season," said Wollacott.

"I'm just hoping that I can contribute. There is only one position as a goalkeeper, so only one of us can play, but it is healthy to have three good keepers."

Wollacott, who is yet to make his first team debut for City, was on the bench for their Championship season opener at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

