Joao Cancelo: Man City complete deal for Juventus full-back as Danilo moves other way

Joao Cancelo represented Juventus in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham in July

Manchester City have completed the signing of Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus for £60m.

The agreement sees City full-back Danilo, 28, move in the opposite direction for a fee of £34.1m.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025 and becomes City's third signing of the summer after Angelino and Rodri.

"City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here," said Cancelo.

"Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

"I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I'm really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League."

Cancelo, who can play further forward as well as at left-back, joined Juventus from Valencia for £35m in 2018 after a season on loan at Inter Milan.

He was part of the Portugal squad that won the Nations League in June, although he did not play.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Joao is a fine player and an excellent attacking full-back who will provide us with a real threat on the right-hand side.

"We have been impressed with his progress and have no doubt he can continue to shine here in Manchester.

"He fits the profile of player we want here at Manchester City. His best years are ahead of him, he's technically proficient and has the physical attributes we desire."

City signed Danilo from Real Madrid for £26.5m in 2017, and he made 22 league starts in 60 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

The Brazilian, who has agreed a five-year contract at Juve, has been involved in back-to-back Premier League title wins under manager Pep Guardiola but has rarely been viewed as a first choice.