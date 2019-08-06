Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign former Dutch Under-21 player Elvio Van Overbeek

Van Overbeek spent last season with Telstar in the second tier of Dutch football

Glentoran have moved to further strengthen their squad for the new Irish Premiership season by signing former Dutch Under-21 international winger-midfielder Elvio Van Overbeek.

The 25-year-old spent last season with Telstar in the second tier of Dutch football after starting his career with PSV Eindhoven.

Van Overbeek has played 170 senior matches in his home country.

The Glens have made a number of signings ahead of the new campaign.

New manager Mick McDermott has added Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and midfielder Hrvoje Plum to his panel, along with ex-Derry City defender Patrick McClean and former Drogheda United and St Patrick's Athletic winger Thomas Byrne.

"Elvio flew into Belfast yesterday afternoon, spent last night with Mick and I and we agreed his contract at 18:15 BST tonight," divulged Glentoran assistant boss Paul Millar.

"When we were told about Elvio's availability, I spoke to Peter Dekkers, his former manager at PSV, who is a friend of mine.

"Peter couldn't speak highly enough of him and said he was very close to getting a place in the PSV first team during his time there.

"He said Elvio was a great trainer, great worker and a great listener and he proved that when he trained and played with us in July.

We want to make Elvio's stay here a very happy one both on and off the pitch. He's a naturally very fit boy but now we need to get him fully match fit. That won't take long."

Van Overbeek commented: "I'm very happy to have joined Glentoran. The club has a great opportunity to really move up a level this year and next year.

I'm here to try to win trophies and to play in Europe as soon as possible. Most importantly I'm really looking forward to playing and becoming part of the Glentoran family."

Glentoran kick off the new league season with an away game against Glenavon on Friday night.