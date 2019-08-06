Jonathan Hogg: Huddersfield Town midfielder signs new two-year contract

Jonathan Hogg
Jonathan Hogg established himself as a regular after joining the Terriers in 2013

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg has signed a new two-year contract with Huddersfield with the option of a further year.

The 30-year-old joined the Terriers from Watford in 2013 and has made nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Hogg, who is now vice-captain to Christopher Schindler, was named Players' Player of the Year in the 2016/17 Championship promotion season.

Manager Jan Siewert said: "To keep someone who is as important as Jonathan is a real success for us."

