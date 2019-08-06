Andrew Robertson says Liverpool face increased expectations in Premier League

Andy Robertson (r) played the entire 90 minutes in Sunday's Community Shield

Andrew Robertson says it will be "tough living up to the expectations this season" as Liverpool prepare to mount another Premier League title bid.

The Reds won the Champions League last season but finished second domestically to Manchester City with 97 points.

"We set records that will probably never be done again and we still fell short," Scotland left-back Robertson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We believe if we do what we did last season we will be in the race again."

Robertson expects more teams to be in the title race next season, despite the fact the Reds - who last won the league in 1990 - finished 27 points clear of third-placed Chelsea last season and amassed a points total that set a record for runners-up in any of Europe's top five leagues.

"Last year, from the turn of the year, it was probably a two-horse race but I do believe it will be more competitive at the top this season," he told the Football Daily Liverpool special.

"Those other teams were dropping points against teams they probably should have beat and we did that well last season.

"I think the teams behind us have improved in the market. Whether the signings are successful is another thing but they are trying to close the gap."

Robertson is not worried about Liverpool's failure to add to their squad this summer with youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and back-up keeper Adrian the only additions to the Champions League-winning squad.

The starting XI for the Community Shield penalty shootout defeat by City on Sunday all played in the Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

"Everyone wants new players coming in and sometimes it's not possible," said Robertson. "We have a very good squad. We don't want to be a team that only won the Champions League.

"We want to leave a legacy and win more trophies. We can only do that by having the same application and mentality as we did last season."

'I wasn't meant to sign that day'

Defenders Robertson and Harry Maguire joined Hull City for a combined £5.35m on the same day in July 2014.

Since then Robertson has played in two Champions League finals and World Cup semi-finalist Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United signed him for £80m from Leicester.

"I needed a haircut that day," Robertson said. "I wasn't meant to sign that day, it was meant to be the day after but they wanted us signing together. I still speak with Harry and we kind of clutched on to each other in the first few days as the two new guys.

"I spoke to him this week but I have no doubt Harry will make that step. He is a fantastic footballer and hopefully he only has two bad games against us this season!"

'We cannot know about title race'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also spoke to BBC Sport for the Liverpool special.

Like Robertson, he believes there could be more teams in this season's title race.

"If you are around City or level with them then you must be really good," he said. "I see all the other four teams and Everton looks really ambitious, bringing in lots of players. So many things can happen. I would like to say again that it is us and City - but this time us on top. But we cannot know."