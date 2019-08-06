Motherwell: Jake Carroll banned for two games after late tackle

By Scott Mullen

BBC Sport Scotland

Should Motherwell's Jake Carroll have seen red against Livingston?

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll has been banned for two games for his tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin.

The left-back challenged Devlin in the closing stages of Saturday's 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw, but only received a yellow card.

However, after being offered a serious foul play charge by the Scottish FA, Carroll accepted a two-game ban.

The 27-year-old will serve it immediately, starting with Celtic's visit to Fir Park on Saturday.

