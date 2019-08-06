Chelsea apology over ex-chief scout Eddie Heath's 'unchallenged' sex abuse

Young footballers were targeted for years at Chelsea by a "prolific and manipulative sexual abuser" who was able to operate "unchallenged", according to a damning report.

Evidence from 23 victims details how former chief scout Eddie Heath groomed and abused young boys aged between 10 and 17 during the 1970s.

An external review concluded that some adults at Chelsea must have been aware of the sexual abuse by Heath, who died in 1983, but "turned a blind eye to what they saw".

In a statement, Chelsea's board apologised "unreservedly" and said Heath's "abuse was able to occur unchallenged".

The report - led by barrister Charles Geekie QC - is also heavily critical of former assistant manager Dario Gradi, who is accused of failing to tell more senior club staff about an allegation regarding the sexual conduct of Heath, brought to him by the parent of a young player.

Gradi's failure to report the allegation "was a lost opportunity to expose Heath and prevent further abuse".

The BBC has approached Gradi for comment. In his evidence to the review, he denied trying to "smooth over" the matter in a meeting with the boy's father. He also said he reported the allegations to the club's assistant manager.

Meanwhile, a separate review into allegations of racial abuse from 1982 up until the late 1990s conducted by charity Barnado's concluded that "black players were subjected to a daily tirade of racial abuse".

Heath

Heath was employed by Chelsea from 1968 until he was sacked in 1979 and, as far as the review was able to establish, was not investigated or charged with any offences before his death.

The reports details how most of the victims recalled Heath being "inappropriate" and using "sexual innuendo" in the changing room, but that he "took care that his most serious sexual assaults took place in private."

Of the 23 witnesses, 15 reported "serious and unambiguous sexual assaults" including rape by Heath when he was alone with his victim in private, while three witnesses detailed abuse by Heath in the presence of other boys.

One victim recalls Heath being regarded as "nightmare Eddie" by youth players and that the boys were intimidated by his physical presence and fearful of him because of the influence he had over their careers.

Geekie concludes that Heath targeted vulnerable children in particular, manipulated their families, used pornography to "sexualise" boys and his abused his role at the the club to secure "compliance" and "silence" through fear.

The report states there is not enough evidence to "provide ground for concluding that any adult related to Chelsea had actual knowledge of the serious acts of abuse described by the 15 witnesses as having taken place in private".

However, Geekie adds that adults at Chelsea "were aware of and observed Heath's lewd...behaviour" and that "the unhappy reality is that some must have seen things and turned a blind eye to what they saw".

More to follow.