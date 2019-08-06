Bristol City: Lee Johnson tells rivals they will not kick ball out for injuries

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Lee Johnson got over their differences after City refused to kick the ball out

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has told the other 23 clubs in the Championship that his side will not kick the ball out for an injury.

The Robins played on when Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich went down during their game on Sunday.

It led to heated scenes on the touchline between the two sides.

"Somebody goes down and sometimes it's tactical, because people try and gain an advantage, and sometimes it's genuine," said Johnson.

"We just decided as a club that we're going to make a rule for the 46 games that we're going to let the referee manage the game."

Johnson, who has written to the other 23 clubs in the division, says his side will observe their policy - whether it is one of their own players who is injured or an opponent.

"If the referee sees a head injury he will stop the game but if it's not a head injury he will play on, and our players are coached to play with 10 men in certain environments," he added.

"That's what I was trying to explain [to Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa]. Obviously that's not easy with the language barrier but in the cold light of day we were able to sit and talk it through."