'The best night of my career' - Derry ace David Parkhouse

Sheffield United's David Parkhouse hopes his four-goal salvo for loan club Derry City will help boost his career.

He bagged all Derry's goals in a 4-2 extra-time win over Waterford which put the club into the EA Sports Cup final.

Parkhouse, 19, has had an initial six-month loan move from the Blades extended to the end of Derry's season.

"Although I'm home, my aim has always been to further my career and I'm grateful for the chances I've been given," said Parkhouse.

"It's without doubt the best night of my career.

"In saying that, I'm young, but it's certainly up there and I'm happy it's happening where I'm from at the minute."

Derry have won the League Cup competition 11 times and could make it 12 with victory Dundalk or Bohemians in the final.

"I knew before I came there were quality players here," said Monday night's match-winner.

"It's down to having the character and patience to stick with it and the belief we're going to create the chances.

"All we're focused on is a bit of silverware but we won't get too high about it. We have important games before then."