Kemar Roofe: Leeds United forward completes Anderlecht move

Kemar Roofe joined Leeds United from Oxford United in July 2016

Kemar Roofe has left Championship club Leeds United and completed a move to Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old forward joins the Belgian club, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, on a three-year contract.

Roofe scored 15 times last season as Leeds finished third in the table but lost to Derby in the play-offs.

In total he made 122 appearances during three years with the Whites, scoring 32 goals in all competitions.

