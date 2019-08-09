Premier League predictions: Lawro v England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten

The Premier League is back - and here is your chance to prove Mark Lawrenson wrong.

BBC Sport's predictions expert has picked his scores for the first 10 games of the new campaign, including Liverpool's match against Norwich on Friday.

Lawro is backing the Reds to win, and continue their long unbeaten run - according to his results anyway - that has not seen them lose a game in his league tables since the final day of the 2015-16 season.

It is not just Liverpool that Lawro is making predictions for - he will do the same for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

First to take him on in the 2019-20 campaign are England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten.

Housby is a Manchester United fan, and Harten supports Tottenham.

Housby and Harten were part of the England squad that won bronze at this summer's World Cup

Premier League predictions - week 1 Result Lawro Helen Jo FRIDAY Liverpool v Norwich 4-1 2-0 2-0 3-0 SATURDAY West Ham v Man City 0-5 1-2 1-3 0-4 Bournemouth v Sheff Utd 1-1 1-1 2-1 2-1 Burnley v Southampton 3-0 2-1 0-1 1-0 Crystal Palace v Everton 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Watford v Brighton 0-3 2-0 0-2 0-2 Tottenham v Aston Villa 3-1 2-0 1-0 5-0 SUNDAY Leicester v Wolves x-x 2-1 1-0 1-0 Newcastle v Arsenal x-x 0-2 2-1 2-1 Man Utd v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-1 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 2-0

Jo's prediction: 3-0

SATURDAY

West Ham 0-5 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Helen's prediction: Being a United fan I obviously never want to back City - but I am going to have to say that they will win this one, and probably by a few goals. 1-3

Jo's prediction: 0-4

Bournemouth 1-1 Sheff Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: I reckon we've got to back Bournemouth here for Geva. One of our England team-mates (Geva Mentor) is a Bournemouth girl and a big fan. 2-1

Jo's prediction: 2-1

Burnley 3-0 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Helen's prediction: 0-1

Jo's prediction: 1-0

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: 0-0

Jo's prediction: 0-0

Watford 0-3 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 0-2

Jo's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 1-0

Jo's prediction: Easy! 5-0. Spurs have just had one of their best seasons for a long time, and I am backing them to be up there again this year.

SUNDAY

Leicester v Wolves (14:00 BST)

I have heard a few people saying Leicester might be the team that breaks into the top six next season - well, not for me.

I don't understand why they did not replace Harry Maguire after selling him to United for £80m, and they rely too much on Jamie Vardy for goals. If he gets injured, they are in trouble.

Wolves will be aiming for the same thing after finishing seventh last time, but it is a big ask. Another top 10 finish would be a decent season for them.

Wolves found it difficult against teams that sat in against them last season, so they have to work out how to break people down and do better in that sort of scenario, but this should be quite an open game.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Helen's prediction: 1-0

Jo's prediction: 1-0

Newcastle v Arsenal (14:00 BST)

As much as I know Newcastle fans loved Rafa Benitez, I think new Magpies boss Steve Bruce is a good manager, and he has done some good jobs in the Premier League. The supporters need to get behind him, and their new signings.

This is a tough start for Bruce, though, because Arsenal have got a lot of firepower.

I am not sure the Gunners have strengthened significantly at the back by signing David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, but their attack is good enough to win games like this anyway.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Helen's prediction: 2-1

Jo's prediction: I can't ever back Arsenal, as a Spurs fan. 2-1

Man Utd v Chelsea (16:30 BST)

This is Frank Lampard's first game in charge of Chelsea, but he has already won as a manager at Old Trafford - his Derby side beat United on penalties in last season's Carabao Cup.

This is a fabulous time for Lampard to get the Blues job because not being able to sign players has bought him some time. I do look at Chelsea and wonder where the goals are coming from though.

If he finishes in the top four, that would be success - and it is the same for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: I have been saying for years now that this is going to be our year, but obviously it has not been the best time for United.

This is a big game to start off with, but I am always hopeful, and I always think we can deliver. 2-1

Jo's prediction: 1-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro's Premier League predictions - the final league table

In Lawro's league table based on his 2018-19 weekly predictions, Manchester City finished champions - just as they did in reality.

Overall, he had six teams out of 20 in their correct positions, with 10 more only one or two places out.