Liverpool and Bournemouth in talks over Harry Wilson loan

Wilson scored against Borussia Dortmund during Liverpool's pre-season campaign

Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool about signing Wales winger Harry Wilson on loan.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Derby County last season and helped the Rams to the Championship play-off final, which they lost to Aston Villa.

Wilson made six appearances in Liverpool's pre-season games, scoring against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

Bournemouth will be without Wales midfielder David Brooks, 22, for three months as a result of an ankle injury.

The Cherries will also be without 29-year-old midfielder Dan Gosling for a similar period because of a hip injury.