New Gabon coach Patrice Neveu calls on support from fans

French coach Patrice Neveu's spent just five months in charge of Guinea's Horoya

French coach Patrice Neveu has called on fans to back his team as he signed a four-year deal as coach of Gabon.

The 65-year-old was named by the Gabon Football Federation back in May and has just signed his contract.

He replaces Daniel Cousin whose contract was not renewed as Gabon failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The coach and team would need the unwavering support of everyone in Gabon to achieve our targets," said Neveu.

Neveu's first competitive challenge will be against one of his former teams when they play DR Congo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in November.

The other teams in the qualifying group are Angola and the winner of the preliminary round tie between Djibouti and The Gambia.

As well as DR Congo Neveu has had spells in charge of Niger, Mauritania and Guinea.

His most recent role was with Guinean side Horoya FC who he left by mutual consent in March.