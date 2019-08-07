Carl Jenkinson: Nottingham Forest sign Arsenal defender

Carl Jenkinson won his one England cap under Roy Hodgson in November 2012

Nottingham Forest have made their eighth summer transfer window signing by bringing in Arsenal's once-capped England defender Carl Jenkinson.

The 27-year-old has joined the Championship side for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year contract.

Injuries helped to limit Jenkinson to 70 appearances for Arsenal in eight years following his move from Charlton Athletic as a teenager in 2011.

He played eight times in 2018-19, three of those games in the Europa League.

He spent two seasons on loan at West Ham United, in 2015-16 and 2016-17, before joining Birmingham City in August 2017, only to be injured on his debut.

Having dislocated his shoulder after just 32 minutes against Reading, he was out for five months before returning in January, by which time Steve Cotterill was in charge.

But Jenkinson made only eight further appearances for Blues and did not figure again following Gary Monk's first two games in charge in March.

Jenkinson, whose mother is Finn, represented Finland at under-21 level. But he committed his future to England after talks with then manager Roy Hodgson.

He made his senior debut for England as one of six debutants as a 74th-minute substitute for Glen Johnson in a 4-2 friendly defeat against Sweden in Stockholm in November 2012.

Forest began the new league campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion, in new Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi's first game in charge.

