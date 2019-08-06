FA Player: Football Association to launch women's football live streaming app

Manchester City are the reigning Women's FA Cup champions

Women's Super League matches will be streamed live on a new platform dedicated to women's football from the start of the 2019/20 season.

The Football Association's FA Player will offer live access to over 150 domestic women's football fixtures.

Highlights from England women games and the Women's FA Cup will also be streamed.

The BBC will continue to show a WSL game each weekend on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The move, which offers viewers the ability to access the platform on a dedicated app and online, comes after record-breaking audiences watched the Women's World Cup this summer.

Also on the BBC, the Women's Football Show returns and will showcase the best of the action from the WSL, plus the Women's FA Cup including both semi-finals and final live.

Lionesses games as they build towards the Olympics and Euro 2021 will also be featured, as well as other home nations' international games.