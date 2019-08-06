Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender set to join Bordeaux

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Laurent Koscielny
Laurent Koscielny joined Arsenal in 2010 and has made more than 300 appearances for the north London club

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell defender Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5m euros (£4.6m).

The 33-year-old centre-back is having a medical on Tuesday before completing a return to France after nine years with the Premier League club.

Frenchman Koscielny had a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners wanted him to stay.

But he asked for a free transfer and refused to travel on a pre-season tour.

Former France international Koscielny rejected a new contract that he felt undervalued his contribution and continued ability.

Arsenal began disciplinary proceedings and instructed the captain to train with the under-23s, but offered him a way back into the first-team squad for the new season.

However, Koscielny had no intention of reversing his decision and was determined to secure a move to his home country.

As well as the medical, personal terms with Bordeaux still need to be finalised.

Talks also took place with Bordeaux's Ligue 1 rivals Rennes.

Arsenal hope to sign a new centre-back before the Premier League's transfer deadline at 17:00 BST on Thursday, while they retain an interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite the 22-year-old Scotland international being injured.

The Gunners are also in advanced talks over the sale of English right-back Carl Jenkinson, 27, to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

