Wrexham could be without striker Bobby Grant after he was sent off at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The hosts are pondering an appeal against the red card, while goalkeeper Rob Lainton and midfielder Akil Wright must overcome fitness issues.

League leaders Halifax will look to make it four wins from four this season having seen off Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

The Shaymen have a doubt over winger Danny Williams (hamstring).